Hundreds gather in Tifton to say goodbye, honor Ally Johnson

Hundreds gather in Tifton to say goodbye, honor Ally Johnson
Following the candlelight vigil, balloons were released. (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | October 11, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 12:22 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds gathered in Tifton Sunday night to say goodbye to Ally Johnson.

People gathered at Peterson Apartments to honor the 9-year-old’s life.

Signs calling for justice, people wearing t-shirts with Ally’s face, and balloons lined the complex where she was found dead on Tuesday.

Along with a candlelight vigil, a song rang out to honor her life before balloons were released in her memory.

Candlelight vigil held for Ally Johnson

People at the apartments told WALB they had been out there since early Sunday morning.

As the candles dimmed and the balloons flew high into the sky, the GBI announced Semaj Moss, 18, was arrested in connection to Ally’s death.

View a gallery of photos from the vigil below:

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.