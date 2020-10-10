Game of the Week: Lowndes @ Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A game that is circled for folks in Valdosta every single year, Winnersville is a match-up known around the nation.
Two first year head coaches in Jamey Dubose and Rush Propst who have some history, facing off for titles a decade ago in Alabama, set to meet once again.
Lowndes making the drive, to many, a top 10 team in the nation and they are hoping to stay unbeaten.
A rivalry that has been going strong since the late 1960′s, everyone knows about Winnersville and how important it is.
The Vikings have dominated this series as of late, taking each of the last three match-ups, all by at least 20 points.
Tonight, each side looks to notch another big time win and despite the noise, each team just wants to be better by the time the clock hits zero.
“I can’t worry about just them, we’re going to play the game and we’re going to give it our best, we’re going to play hard, we’re going to rally.” said Wildcats head coach Rush Propst. “We’ve been through some adversity, that’s well documented, sometimes it does one of two things, it either splits you apart or brings you together, and we’ll know tomorrow night at 8 o’clock so this is a great measuring game for us.”
“Everybody wants to hype things up and you know I get it, it’s Winnersville Classic, it’s a huge game, for the community and it’s a big game for our program, we want to win this game, but we can’t build the game up any higher.” said Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose. “We have to go be ourselves and play, and you know that’s the kind of style of coach I am, this game can’t be different than any other game, because if you’re a competitor, you’re going to show up every game like it’s the state championship game.”
Kickoff is set for 8pm from Bazemore Hyder Stadium in Valdosta.
