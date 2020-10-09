Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with scattered showers and warm 80s Friday afternoon. Rain and isolated thunderstorms likely through the evening. A few showers early Saturday give way to rain and thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening and overnight. The wetter conditions continue early Sunday then gradually clear into the afternoon.
Much drier next week with only a slight chance of rain Monday otherwise warm 80s and humid before a cold front arrives with slightly cooler midweek. The front ushers in a reinforcing shot of drier air which keeps conditions rainfree.
In the tropics, Hurricane Delta downgraded to a category 2 storm made landfall along the the Louisiana coast near the city of Creole. Delta is weakening as it pushes further inland. However bands of heavy rain and strong winds will impact areas in the storm’s path. Through the weekend Delta tracks northeast into Tennessee and Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.