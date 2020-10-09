Thomasville appliance store owner speaks on manufacturing impacts during pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An appliance store in Thomasville says the manufacturing business is working to recover after a setback due to the pandemic.
The owner of Bobby Dollar Appliances said some appliances usually available in a week’s time, are back-ordered into 2021.
Owner Bobby Dollar said while they had enough appliances in stock at the beginning of the pandemic, manufacturers are now way behind on production.
Stocks have diminished over the last 60 days because of parts not being available from other suppliers.
Dollar also said another issue is orders are up 40 to 50 percent, while they were expected to be down due to the pandemic.
While their business has stood strong with online and in-store shopping, Dollar said he’s blessed to have more than 600 appliances stacked in his warehouse.
“One of the things that I’ve done a little different is I’ve been very proactive with the manufacturers and I’ve started ordering stuff very early. I’m now getting orders that I ordered in April and May are now starting to come into our warehouses," said Dollar.
He said as soon as manufactures catch up, appliance availability will improve because it can’t stay like this forever.
While it’s been hard on a lot of businesses, Dollar said he’s happy they’re still able to have appliances delivered through this.
