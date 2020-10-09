Thomas County Central Fights For Return to Football

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - For the Thomas County Central football team, this short season has seen plenty of highs and lows. The jackets were hit hard by Covid-19 but they’ve battled back and are now hoping this pandemic is behind them.
On two separate occasions, Central has had to shut down due to Covid-19, once before the season and just this past week, forcing the Jackets to cancel their game against Valdosta.
But Central has persevered and despite a few setbacks, they’re ready and excited to return to the football field as they look for a second straight win on Friday night.
“You never know, next week you could be playing and then the next week after that you’re not playing, so you have to play every day and every down like it’s your last.” said Jackets wide receiver and safety Tykeem Wallace. “Coach he’s just been preaching that God has a plan for us and good things happen to good people so we just keep grinding.”
“There’s a lot of buy in, in our locker room, there’s a lot of buy in right now and uh and our kids know what we have in our locker room, they are excited and they want to play the season.” said Jackets head coach Ashley Henderson. “They are excited about it, they are ball players, they want to play ball, period and that’s the simplest form you can put it in right there.”
The Jackets will be back at home Friday night when they host Callaway.
