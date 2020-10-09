Residence at Oak Grove holds grand opening

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Residence at Oak Grove in Thomasville is looking forward to moving in residents in just a few weeks.
The assisted living community had its grand opening this week.
Developer Matt Price grew up near Thomasville and saw a need for a community like this in the area.
He said no words can explain how excited he is to finally complete the project.
Priority Life Care Chief Operation Officer Bobby Petras said the reaction so far has been positive.
“The need is there, and then on top of that, we’re creating so many jobs in the community, and it’s just such a great support system,” said Petras.
Said Price: “We’re really excited to be a part of the Thomasville community. This is not just a passing thing for us. This is a long term investment in the community."
Price said they’re hoping to start moving residents in by the beginning of November.
