Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, October 9, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 874
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 155
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 41
“Our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased slightly over the last week, and we are grateful that we are near our lowest number since the beginning of this crisis," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & Chief Executive Officer.
“Even so, we are still caring for 33 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals today, we admitted 17 new patients over the last week, four people died, and there are many more people battling COVID-19 at home hoping to avoid hospitalization. Those are so much more than mere numbers. They are our friends and neighbors and fellow southwest Georgians.”
"Our community has done a great job of coming together to acknowledge and support those patients and families and to do what is wise and right to prevent the transmission of this virus,” “I am proud of the sacrifices people continue to make to protect each other by wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, socially distancing, and sanitizing their hands regularly. Those efforts have made a difference and will continue to help us fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.