Moultrie meth ring accomplice gets 20 years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Additional defendants linked to a major methamphetamine ring based out of southwest Georgia and distributing large quantities of methamphetamine across the southeast have been sentenced to prison for their crimes, said Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Willie 'Pimp’ or 'Pootsie’ Clayton of Moultrie, was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner to 240 months imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Clayton previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Kurt Jones, of Moultrie, was sentenced on September 30 by Judge Gardner to 160 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Keyerra Green, of Moultrie, was sentenced on October 2 by Judge Gardner to five years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
All three defendants are co-conspirators in the 2016 Borris Fuller methamphetamine distribution case. There is no parole in the federal system.
Fuller himself is serving a 30-year prison sentence.
“I can’t underscore enough the impressive coordination demonstrated by numerous law enforcement partners engaged in investigating and ultimately bringing down a major methamphetamine distribution ring which was trafficking massive amounts of this deadly drug across Georgia and the southeast,” said Peeler. “Our office stands with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in our unified work to dismantle meth distribution efforts and bring offenders to justice.”
Between May 17, 2016 and August 2, 2016, state and federal search warrants were obtained authorizing investigators to obtain text messages and other electronic content from relevant cell phones. Borris Fuller, 42, and his co-conspirators were distributing approximately four pounds of methamphetamine a week to customers in Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and South Carolina.
Fuller controlled a network of couriers that were traveling to Atlanta to acquire bulk quantities of methamphetamine. Authorities estimate that an organization of 35 individuals regulated by Fuller was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms (about 44 pounds) of methamphetamine in and around Moultrie from May until November 2016.
The case was investigated by the DEA, GBI, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Florida Sheriff’s Office, Volusia County Florida Bureau of Investigation and Moultrie Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case for the Government.
