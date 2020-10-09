Showers and thunderstorms are likely by this afternoon. There could be some locally heavy rain. Scattered activity takes us through the Saturday afternoon. Rain chances build back up to the likely side Sunday again with locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows quite muggy in the lower 70s. Drier to start next week and very warm. A weak cold front drops temperatures closer to average by mid week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
