Family holds event to raise awareness of veteran suicide

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia family who lost their son to veteran suicide will host their 3rd annual event this Saturday.
They encourage everyone to come out and join them for a very special day.
Fred Busbin took us on a bumpy ride down Trail of 22.
There are about 100 photos and names of veterans that have taken their life, posted along the trail.
“A lot of people really just don’t know there is a suicide issue with our veterans that are returning back from the military and from deployment. There is over 22 a day that takes their lives and nobody is discussing it,” said Fred Busbin.
The Busbin family lost their oldest son, Jonathon, on Oct. 14, 2017. To honor his life and remember those gone, they hold this off-road event every year.
It’s also a fundraiser that helps support organizations that provide aid to veterans who need support.
“My son, I knew he had problems, we all did. But he got really good at hiding them from me and I think our veterans do that. They are tough, they are trained to be tough and they don’t ask for help,” said Laura Busbin.
Laura, with her youngest daughter Dixie, tells us this year is very special.
Not only are they honoring their son but also seven families.
Two from Valdosta, two from Nashville, two from North Georgia, and one from Michigan.
One of those families, lost their son this year in September.
Laura says even through the pandemic, the community has been very supportive which helped make the event bigger this year.
“We sent those pictures back to the families and they got to read them and just the response that we received, ‘yes my son would do that’," said Fred.
Families that are not able to make it to the event but submitted photos, they get a very heartwarming gift back.
One of the event’s activity is called the ‘Hero Ride’.
Participants choose a picture of a veteran and wrote a note in the back for the family. They place the picture on the car’s dashboard and take the veteran for a ride.
The Busbins then send all those notes to the families.
Laura and Fred tell me this pandemic has been tough on vets, they may have felt isolated with the lack of active organizations and VA closed.
They encourage everyone to reach out if they know a vet and make sure they are okay, provide love and support.
“If you’re a veteran, I love you whether anybody else in this world loves you, I do because every mom loves their child, every sister loves their brother and don’t give up, you’re not alone. There are people out here that will do anything for you, you just have to let us know where you are .”
The event is set to start at 10 a.m., at Possum Creek Off-Road Park, at 2694 Possum Creek Road.
