Dougherty Co. sprays for pesky mosquito population

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re in the midst of mosquito season, according to the Dougherty County Public Works Environmental Control Department.
“Around this time of the year, we have a lot of complaints coming in with all the hurricanes and all the water and the rain that we’ve been getting," Samuel Green, environmental control technician, said.
With more rain projected for this weekend, the county is working to deter the insects that love warm, wet conditions.
“Right now, we are spraying a Permethrin, and it is a direct knockdown. As soon as it comes in contact with them, it kills them. Then we will also spray Malathion. Malathion is not a direct knockdown. It works on the nervous system. And after two or three hours, they’ll die off," said Green.
The department said they don’t just try to control the mosquito population, they also try to learn more about them.
“We send off the larva for a test to see if they have built up any resistance toward the spray they will use,” said Green.
If you live out in the county and notice an uptick in mosquitoes near your home, there are measures you can take too.
“They can continue to check around the property and home for any standing water. Continue to pour out buckets of water, change out birdbaths, also change dog water dishes, get rid of any tires that may be in the area, and pour out the water in children’s toys," said Green.
To make a mosquito complaint, call the Dougherty County Public Works Environmental Control Department at (229) 430-6120.
