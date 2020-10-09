Congressman Sanford Bishop responds to Supreme Court Justice decision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford Bishop says he thinks the Senate should wait until after the presidential election to fill the current vacant Supreme Court seat, letting the next president decide the new justice.
President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett, and she awaits confirmation. But Bishop says he believes the Senate should wait until after the election to let voters decide on the next president instead of approving President Trump’s nominee in an election season.
“I just don’t think the American people would want to see that happen. Polling numbers indicated that they think it’s not appropriate. But you know sometimes because people have a right to do something doesn’t mean exercising that right at a particular time is in the best interest of our body politics,” said Congressman Bishop.
Bishop’s opponent for the Second Congressional District Race, Republican Don Cole also commented on the decision.
“The president has a duty to nominate. He nominated an exceptional judge who has been through the confirmation process and has a record for review. Judge Barrett is a role model of family, community, faith, and jurisprudence. The Senate should move forward quickly to confirm and Democrats should not be allowed to commit the travesty they did with Justice Kavanaugh.”
The confirmation hearing starts Monday.
