Armed robbery suspect arrested in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville man was arrested after being wanted for an armed robbery in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
On Friday, around 9 a.m., officers said they responded to Family Dollar on the 500 block of Central Avenue after receiving calls regarding a robbery.
Witnesses said after taking money from the clerk, the suspect, later identified as Donald Williams, Jr., 24, ran off behind the store.
When officers arrived at the scene, they obtained a description and a warrant was issued.
Shortly afterward, officers said a Lowndes County detective saw someone with a matching description in the area of Highway 84 and James Road and detained him.
Through further investigation, detectives said they received information that connected Williams to the robbery.
Williams was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held with pending charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
“This is a great example of our local law enforcement agencies working together to get this dangerous criminal off the streets. We appreciate the assistance of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in their quick identification and apprehension of this offender," said Chief Leslie Manahan.
On Friday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation found that Williams is connected to two armed robberies at two different Dollar Generals, along with recent robberies of businesses in Valdosta and Hamilton County, Florida.
