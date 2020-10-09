Albany Police investigate half a dozen shots fired cases, 3 people hit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police could use information from the public as they try to sort out cases of shooting that left at least two people with serious gunshot wounds.
About 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Vintage Road, a woman said there was an argument between two men in the neighborhood, and she heard gunshots. When she opened the door, she saw a man who was shooting, and then he got into the passenger side of a vehicle. She told the Albany Police Department (APD) the man pointed the gun at her, and shot her in the left arm.
Then about 1:00 a.m., in the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue. an Albany woman told APD she was inside her home when she heard several gunshots. She said she noticed bullet holes in the front door and two vehicles in the yard. She stated three people were in the house, and one was in the car. No injuries were reported. Police found no suspects.
Just before 2:00 a.m., in the 1900 block of Elkhorn Lane, A man told police his family was inside the home asleep when they heard gunshots. There was a hole in the front living room window where a bullet entered. No one was injured. Several casings were recovered at the scene.
A security guard told police he was working security in the 2200 block of MLK Jr. Drive, when an unknown man came back to retrieve his cell phone. The man said he was jumped on inside a nearby club earlier, and he left his phone. The man got into a vehicle when he heard several gunshots. The guard ducked and didn’t see who was shooting, but noticed that the man had been shot in the face, and he took the victim to the hospital. Several shell casings recovered on the scene.
About 4:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Morningside Drive, a citizen told APD he was driving when he observed a silver car (unknown make and model) in the cul de sac. He said that three people shooting at him. His vehicle was struck multiple times. No one was injured during this incident. Several shell casings were recovered.
A man told police that he walked out the door of Big Daddy’s Lounge on East Broad Avenue just before 5:00 a.m., when he heard gunshots. A bullet struck in his left hand. He said he was transported to the hospital by a citizen. Several shell casings were recovered from the scene. There were no known suspects at the time of the report.
If you have information that may help APD solve these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS. You could earn a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.