Albany Police investigate half a dozen shots fired cases, 3 people hit

A security guard told police he was working security in the 2200 block of MLK Jr. Drive, when an unknown man came back to retrieve his cell phone. The man said he was jumped on inside a nearby club earlier, and he left his phone. The man got into a vehicle when he heard several gunshots. The guard ducked and didn’t see who was shooting, but noticed that the man had been shot in the face, and he took the victim to the hospital. Several shell casings recovered on the scene.