Albany, Dougherty Co. leaders optimistic in COVID-19 fight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said fewer people are watching the joint COVID-19 task force livestreams.
But, he wants to continue with them anyway.
“I know fewer people watching these press conferences. We even discussed discontinuing these press conferences. I think that would be unwise, as long as the state of Georgia continues remains under a state of emergency," said Dorough.
Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp addressed the statewide emergency during his own COVID-19 task force press conference.
He said that Georgia’s seen significant progress in its fight against the coronavirus.
“We’ve been able to accomplish these significant improvements because Georgians have bought into what Dr. (Kathleen) Toomey and I have asked them to do. And we’re very appreciative of that. We said it on flyarounds, we said it standing outside hospitals, we’ve done it here at the Capitol, at the airport, and in communities all across our state," said Kemp.
Dorough said the county has seen below state average case numbers for the last three months.
Dr. Steven Kitchen with Phoebe Putney Health System said there’s a reason for this decline.
“The principal driver of that is, I think, is community awareness and the willingness for the citizens of Dougherty County and across our region as well, to be vigilant and practicing those measures that time and time again, for this particular virus have been shown to be particularly effective," said Kitchen.
Despite Georgia’s improvements, the COVID-19 pandemic is still a concern for leaders around the world.
“Much of Northern England, it will be closed down for a couple of weeks because of the spike, and many countries on the continent are seeing higher rates of infection per day than they did at the height of this. It continues to be with us, and we need to continue to fight this battle," said Dorough.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.