World Trade Organization will be led by a woman for the first time

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/AP) - According to the Associated Press, The World Trade Organization announced Thursday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria and Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea qualified as the two finalists to become the next director-general, ensuring a woman in the top job for the first time. The race is expected to end in the coming weeks. They were picked out of a pool of five candidates.
Yoo Myung-hee is South Korea’s trade minister and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a Harvard-trained former Nigerian finance minister.
According to the Associated Press, The previous WTO director-general, Roberto Azevedo of Brazil, made a surprise announcement in May that he would leave the job a year early, citing a “personal decision.” He left without a successor on Aug. 31.
AP says The WTO, which was created in 1995 out of the former General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, has never had a woman director-general or national from Africa as its leader. It operates by consensus, meaning that any single member country can block decisions.
