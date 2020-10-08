Wetter into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeling more like summer than fall across SGA. Very warm upper 80s low 90s and humid with only a few cooling showers mainly along the FL/GA line through the evening. As clouds thicken most remain dry however areas of light rain move in early Friday morning. Rain and thunderstorms become likely through the afternoon and again on Saturday. Scattered showers end early Sunday. Next week much drier with warm 80s until a cold front slides through with cooler and drier.