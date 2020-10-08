TU students test positive for COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Seven Thomas University (TU) have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university.
The university said the students are not hospitalized and all are student-athletes.
The university began planning for the fall semester early in the summer, which welcomed students to campus on Aug. 1. TU said this came after implementing several COVID-19 protocols and precautions.
Before fall semester began, TU administrators moved all in-person classes, except for a few in-person labs, to online.
The university said fall sports were canceled, but athletes continued to train and practice.
Beside a few cases this week, the university said all athletics activities have been canceled until after fall break, which is next week for the school.
“Administrators will reassess the situation after fall break,” the university said in a release. “Those COVID-positive students in on-campus housing have returned to their permanent homes or have been moved into isolation rooms reserved for that purpose. Anyone who came into contact with them is required to quarantine for 14 days in their dorm rooms. These students are monitored by TU personnel and received additional medical care when required.”
The university said students who leave campus for fall break “must have a negative COVID test before they will be allowed to return to on-campus housing.”
TU is requiring all people on campus to have temperature checks before entering buildings, wear face masks, and use hand sanitizer.
