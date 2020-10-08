Shooting outside Albany Waffle House under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An early Thursday morning shooting at a Waffle House is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Around 3:17 a.m., APD responded to the parking lot at Waffle House, 121 West Oglethorpe Blvd., about a shooting.
A 27-year-old that was wounded several times from gunshots was found in the driver’s side seat of a car, according to APD.
Tyrone Davis, 29, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the incident, according to APD.
Police have issued aggravated assault warrants for Dontavious Clark, 31.
Police also said Andrew Washington is a person of interest and is sought for questioning in connection to the shooting. He has outstanding warrants for probation violation and criminal trespass, according to APD.
