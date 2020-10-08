Second Harvest heads to Thomasville for food distribution

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest is coming to Thomasville this weekend for another food distribution.
Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall says they’ve been to Thomasville about once a month to do their large scale food distribution.
They give out non-perishables, protein items, fruit and vegetables, and milk.
McCall said they’ve seen an increase in the amount of food they can provide.
She said even though families may be heading back to work and school, the need is still high in the area.
“The need is still there, and it is tremendous. On a good day, South Georgia has tremendous rates of food insecurity and then you take something like the Coronavirus and the unemployment and underemployment that has come with that and people are definitely in need,” said McCall.
McCall said they’re giving out about a quarter-million pounds of food now.
They’ve already begun to set tentative dates through December.
This Saturday, they’ll be at Thomas County Central High School at 7:30 a.m.
