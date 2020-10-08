Reward offered in Ally Johnson case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two Tifton businesses are joining the Tifton Police Department in offering a reward for information in the death of a 9-year-old girl.
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identity and arrest of those responsible for the death of Alazia “Ally” Johnson, according to the police department.
“I understand that the community is mourning and is concerned that we have someone amongst us that would do this to one of our children. I have full confidence in the detectives and agents working in this case," Steve Hyman, Tifton police chief, said. "I ask that anyone holding information that could bring an end to this to please come forward. We will keep the community informed as we get more information that can be released.”
On Tuesday, Johnson was found stabbed to death at Peterson Apartments. Hyman requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) lead the investigation.
Tifton investigators are working with GBI agents to “solve this case and bring the person or persons responsible for Alazia’s death to justice,” the department said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477 or a Tifton Police Department investigator at (229) 382-3132.
