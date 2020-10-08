Rescue mission still preparing food during donation shortages

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Rescue Mission has been hard at work to provide services for the people in Thomasville and Thomas County.
Erlean Douglas has been running the soup kitchen in Thomasville for more than 20 years.
She said since COVID-19, they’ve been working hard to provide meals through the week while keeping everyone safe.
Volunteer Patricia Jefferson said they’ve seen a drop in the donations since the pandemic began, but they’re still working hard to provide more than 100 hot meals a day.
Without the support of many donations and people in the community, they said this wouldn’t be possible.
“They keep us going so we’re very appreciative of them and all that come to help us, because we couldn’t do this by ourselves. People can know God is still in control, he’s feeding them and they won’t go liking for nothing,” said Douglas.
She said even the salvation army helps with volunteering.
Douglas also said they’re always accepting donations in person.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.