Main Street Program, community help Downtown Thomasville thrive during pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Like many downtowns across the country, Downtown Thomasville says they’ve worked hard to make sure their small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.
“We were moving locations in the peak time of the pandemic," said Owner of Imagination Emporium Downtown, Anna Lee.
She said she had a bit of a different experience with COVID-19.
Making a move in the midst of the pandemic was challenging in itself.
“A lot of moving companies just were scared to do it. They didn’t want to be in contact with anybody. So it made the process stretch out a little while longer," said Lee.
While they’d already prepared to close down their store for the move, Lee says they still had to close for longer than budgeted because of the pandemic.
Through the challenges, she says the Main Street Program has done a great job aiding them in efforts to stay afloat.
“All the stores have curbside pickup, you can shop by appointment. Just the extra things that we were doing in order to stay open and still get people to shop," explained Lee.
“We have provided a lot of resources. So, the GIS Program which is interactive mapping to showcase the businesses' hours of operations and the safety measures that they’re taking. Lending resources on a state and a local level," said April Norton, Director of Downtown Development.
These few additions are just a piece of what Norton said kept them resilient.
They’re going so far as to add more tables and chairs outside throughout downtown.
“We wanted to listen to our merchants and also listen to the customer base, and increase our outdoor dining opportunities," explained Norton.
While the main street program has been pivotal, both Lee and Norton said the efforts from the community really help the area thrive.
“Our business has been truly supported by Thomasville, and I know that everyone single one of them appreciates the foundation that Thomasville has in supporting small businesses," said Norton.
“They’ve seen us struggling to stay open during this, so they’re trying even harder to support us and keep up going," explained Lee.
