Lee Co. saw slight uptick in voter registration

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County leaders told us they saw a slight increase in voter registration recently.
Officials said that’s common with big elections coming up.
There wasn’t a big influx of new registration because so many had already registered for previous elections.
So far, around 3,000 absentee ballots have been sent so far, according to Veronica Johnson, the Director of Elections and Registration in Lee County.
“We have received some phone calls, some people haven’t received theirs and they’re anxious to vote. So, if you are waiting on an absentee ballot and you’re concerned that it’s not gonna come or you’ve changed your mind and you wanna vote in person, that’s perfectly fine. What we ask you to do is to come to our office. We’ll cancel out the ballot and allow you to vote in person.”
Early voting kicks off on Monday at the Elections Office located on Starksville Avenue.
However, new this year, two pop-up locations will open for voters.
One will be at the Redbone Fire Station No. 5 on Saturday, October 17th.
The other will be at The Bindery at Oakland Library from October 19 through the 22nd.
The last day to register to vote was Monday.
