Lee Co. EMA keeping eye on Hurricane Delta

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Although they aren’t expecting significant impacts, Lee County’s Emergency Management Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Delta.
Nikkie Celinski is the deputy EMA director and 911 coordinator for Lee County.
She said that this system shouldn’t cause any major weather disturbances in the area.
“We’re staying up to date with the National Weather Service but this time, we’re not seeing anything," said Celinski.
And despite the outlook of this system, Celinski said the season isn’t over.
“We’re already at ‘D’ in the Greek Alphabet. You know that’s pretty active, I would say for the tropics. It’s the most active that I’ve ever seen it, as far as when I’ve been in public safety, so it’s very active," said Celinski.
In the event the storm takes a turn towards South Georgia, you can call the Lee County emergency operation center for help at (229) 759-6023.
