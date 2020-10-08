First round of rain Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm October weather continues as highs top mid-upper 80s. Look for a chance of showers Thursday afternoon into the evening. As tropical moisture increases rain and thunderstorms become widespread Friday and Saturday. Look for rain to taper off Sunday. Early week brings another cold front with cooler air dropping temperatures slightly below average.
All eyes are in the tropics, Hurricane Delta is forecast to regain major category 3 strength as it tracks over the Gulf of Mexico. The official track shifted west a bit however projected landfall remains along the Louisiana coast Friday. Impacts across SGA minimal to none with the storm far west.
