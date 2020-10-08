Dougherty County leaders monitor Hurricane Delta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -While Delta isn’t expected to impact Dougherty County directly, leaders warn, we’re still in hurricane season, and preparation is still necessary.
Dougherty County Emergency Management said they are monitoring the storm.
Assistant Fire Chief Rubin Jordan said he has no concerns for the county right now.
"Not at this point, other than we never let our guards down. We’re always prepared and we’re still in hurricane season. So to our citizens, we always say stay prepared, have your kit ready,” said Jordan.
Chief Jordan said they are getting their guidance from the National Weather Service.
He said they’re not making any major preps right now.
Our First Alert Weather team is also constantly monitoring Delta.
