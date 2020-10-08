Dougherty Co. Elections Office gets grant; announces new polling location

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several organizations came together and helped the Dougherty County Elections Office to secure a $295,000 grant.
Amna Farooqi is a community organizer with the 9-to-5 organization.
She said her group sent the Dougherty County Elections Office an application for the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) grant.
“So, one of the groups that we work with is ‘Fair Fight.’ And so, Fair Fight, which does a lot of work around voter protection and advocacy against voter suppression, sent us the grant and said, ‘Is this something that you’d be interested in?’ And they were part of our coalition. So, we said, ‘definitely.’ And so, we forwarded it to the county,” said Farooqi.
Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said the $295,000 will help reimburse their office for previous purchases, and provide funds for future expenses.
“It will allow us to purchase equipment, anything to assist with the voting process. Of course, it will also allow us to purchase PPE to ensure that our voters and of course, the poll workers are safe. So it will afford for us a lot of opportunities. And also pays for drop boxes as well," said Nickerson.
The City of Albany also helped the county to secure the grant.
City Commissioner Demetrius Young said he’s proud of the community for coming together for this cause.
“Voting is a part of the community. From every citizen, all the way up to elected officials. So, we all have a stake in that. So, I thought it was just wonderful that all of the groups come together, that our county officials were very cooperative and also the city commission was very supportive of what we were trying to do to make these elections safe," said Young.
Monday was the last day that people could register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Nickerson said that every registered voter is assigned a certain polling location in their county.
But these polling locations can change.
“For Election Day, we do have one precinct location change that’s due to a facility being closed. Those voters that previously voted at the Bill Miller Center, which is precinct 18, will be voting at the Morningside Elementary school gymnasium. We will put out advertisement for this, but we want voters to be aware. There will be signage posted as required by law, and thankfully, the locations are in close proximity to one another, so the voters won’t have far to go," said Nickerson.
Nickerson also said that when you head out to your location to vote, you should take a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license.
