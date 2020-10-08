DCP looking for theft suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is looking for a man wanted for theft.
Franklin Lee Croker, aka “Frankie,” is wanted in the theft of a trailer that had a large amount of lawn equipment. It happened in the 2700 block of Lindsey Avenue.
The trailer was donated to a youth program, according to DCP.
DCP also said Croker is the suspect in other thefts involving vehicles, trailers and lawn equipment.
“If any individuals in Dougherty County or surrounding counties has purchased or received anything from Franklin Lee Croker, they have likely received stolen property, which is considered a crime,” DCP officials said in a release.
If anyone has received or purchased anything from Croker, DCP asks that it is brought back to the department to avoid charges.
Anyone with information on Croker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.
