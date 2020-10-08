City of Valdosta cuts ribbon on new CDBG reconstructed home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta celebrated a newly built home, as part of their Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).
The director of neighborhood development says the home was in such bad shape they had to completely demolish it and construct again.
“My eyes opened big and bigger and I said ‘oh thank you Jesus’, I was so happy.”
Annie Pride shares her reaction when she first walked into her newly built home. She’s been living on the property for 10 years with her husband and grandchildren. She says her house was old and in rough shape.
So she applied to the city’s program. The project took about a year and a half for completion.
The fire department burned the old house down and used it as a training exercise.
“With our program, we have the ability to put the money back into the community and in places where it’s needed the most.”
Vanassa Flucas is the neighborhood development director for the city of Valdosta.
One of the programs the department oversees is the Community Development Block Grant.
This program helps low to moderate-income homeowners with either fixing their home or full reconstruction.
The program is on a first-come, first-serve, first qualify basis.
The next application opens in January.
“For me, it’s a great sense of pride that I am able to do something for our citizens," said Richard Joyner, the Rehab Construction Coordinator for the city of Valdosta development division.
His job in the program is to do the initial inspection on the homes after the application is approved to determine whether it’s a reconstruction or rehabilitation.
Joyner tells me he’s noticed these community projects not only bring pride to the homeowners but also to other homeowners around the area.
It motivates them to fix up their property.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.