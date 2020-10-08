1 arrested in attempted burglary of Valdosta business

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in an attempted burglary of a Valdosta business, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
On Oct. 5, shortly before midnight, a VPD patrol officer was conducting traffic on North Ashley Street when he heard a repeated banging noise.
Police said the officer investigated the noise and found it was coming from inside a carwash in the 1700 block of North Ashley Street.
Once backup officers arrived on the scene, they entered the building and found Christopher West, 19.
Police said he was attempting to break into a change machine in an attempt to steal money.
West was charged with felony burglary and felony possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
“We are proud of the investigation our officers did in this case, which led to the offender being quickly located and arrested," Lt. Scottie Johns with VPD, said.
