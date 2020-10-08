2020 American Honey Princess to visit Georgia

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) -Georgia’s name as the “Peach State” might not be a thing if it wasn’t for honeybees.
That’s according to the 2020 American Honey Princess who’s coming to Georgia this month.
“I love them and they’re very, very gentle creatures. There’s no reason to be afraid of honeybees at all.”
It’s no secret that Sydnie Paulsrud has a buzzing passion for honeybees.
That’s why she’s the 2020 American Honey Princess. This role serves as a national spokesperson on behalf of the American Beekeeping Federation.
She will be in Georgia from October 27-31 to teach kids and adults about honeybees' importance in agriculture, along with making cooking with honey recipe videos with the University of Georgia.
“I hope to help people learn more about honeybees, especially children. They are the ones that will be growing up to take care of our honeybees and our agriculture after us.”
Some of the roles that come with her title include talking to people about how beekeeping works and talking to government officials on why honeybees are important to agriculture and the economy.
"Bees pollinate over 90 different crops in the United States. For Georgia, they do pollinate blueberries, watermelon, and peaches. So, without our honeybees and other pollinators, we would have a very bland and less nutritious diet,” said Paulsrud.
The Wisconsin native plans to attend college at some point and learn about family and consumer sciences.
She wants everyone to know how important honeybees are to our everyday life.
“Every one-third bite of food that we consume depends on pollination and 80 percent of those pollinators are the honeybees," said Paulsrud.
If you want to meet the Honey Princess she will be a guest at the Hahira Farmers Market and Friends of the Farmer on October 31.
