9-year-old victim identified in Tifton death investigation

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 9-year-old victim who was killed in Tifton has been identified, according to Melissa Carrol, Tift County deputy coroner.
Alazia Johnson, who goes by Ally, was identified as the victim.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Johnson was found stabbed to death at Peterson Apartments on Tuesday. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the GBI said.
The GBI said her body was taken to Decatur for an autopsy. It could take 90-120 days for the results to come back, according to Carrol.
GBI agents and investigators are asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
