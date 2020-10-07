Voices of COVID-19, Episode 5: From caring for a community to losing his wife; what’s helped the Crisp County sheriff get through the pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
The fifth episode features Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock. He’s seen his community through many disasters. And COVID-19 hasn’t been any different, even after losing his wife to non-COVID related health issues. Despite his personal struggles, he’s still caring for his county, overseeing the jail and doing his part to keep his staff safe.
Listen to the fifth episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
