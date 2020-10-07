Valdosta police search for murder suspect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing.
On Wednesday, at approximately 2:01 a.m., VPD responded to DejaVu, on East Hill Avenue, after getting several E911 calls about a stabbing.
Officers began to give first aid to the victim, later identified as Artavious Allen, until EMS responded and took him to South Georgia Medical Center.
Allen was pronounced deceased at the hospital, from a stab wound to his upper torso.
Police found that the victim was involved in an altercation inside the nightclub with Bernard Sanders, Jr., which resulted in Sanders stabbing Allen, according to VPD.
Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Sanders for felony murder and aggravated assault. At this time, Sanders' location is unknown and police are asking for assistance in locating him.
“Our thoughts go out to Mr. Allen’s family during this time,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan. “We hope that someone comes forward with the whereabouts of Sanders, so he can be taken into custody and help us provide answers to Mr. Allen’s family.”
Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Sanders or knows of his whereabouts, do not approach him, but call 911 immediately.
