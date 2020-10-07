Showers return Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning clouds and fog gave way to a mix of sun and clouds and warm 80s Wednesday afternoon. Rather quiet through the evening as temperatures slowly fall through the 70s. Areas of fog Thursday morning otherwise variably cloudy as showers and thunderstorms return to our counties along the GA/FL line. Unseasonably warm temperatures hold as highs top low-mid 80s.
Rain chances continue Friday through the weekend as tropical moisture increases across SGA. No direct impacts from Hurricane Delta as the storm remains to our west.
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Delta which made landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday. It’s tracking northwest over the Gulf of Mexico where the forecast call for strengthening back to a major category 3 hurricane prior to projected landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday. Impacts from Delta remain west of SGA.
