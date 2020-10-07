Player of the Week: Omari Arnold

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
This week’s player of the week features Omari Arnold of the Brooks County Trojans.
On a night that the Trojans put up 63 points in a win over Mitchell County, junior tailback Omari Arnold was a force once again.
The junior scored two touchdowns on the night, the first, also our play of the week, on a 54 yard scamper in the first quarter.
Arnold finished the night with just under 100 total yards and he says he owes it all to his teammates.
“When the line is playing good, the offense is playing good, that’s how it’s been all four games so when the line gets straight then the line pretty much runs the whole offense.” said Arnold. “We knew it was going to be a high scoring game so we knew we had to score on the first drive and the line blocked perfectly on that play. We need our defense to get perfect and our offense to get perfect and right now we’re not perfect but we’re close to getting perfect and if they get perfect then we can play 15 games.”
And the Trojans will look to remain perfect on Friday night when they host Irwin County.
