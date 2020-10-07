Phoebe streamlines employee flu vaccinations

“We want to avoid the possible scenario of a large influx of flu patients in addition to patients admitted with COVID-19. Flu shots are now available to the public at Phoebe clinics and other locations throughout our community," said Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital chief medical officer. "The flu vaccine is safe and offers the best protection against influenza, and we encourage everyone in southwest Georgia over six months of age to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help us avoid an active flu season.”