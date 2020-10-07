Moultrie Police Dept. to hold fish fry to support Boys & Girls Club

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is holding a special fundraiser for an important community organization.
The department will hold a fish fry this year to support the Boys & Girls Club.
Anyone can buy a $10 plate to get some fish, hush-puppies, cheese grits and coleslaw.
But, even more than the good food, all of the proceeds will go to support the Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys & Girls Club.
Police Chief Sean Ladson said events like this are essential to help the organization continue serving children and families in the area.
“They do a lot for this community and we want to support that 100 percent. Just make as much money as we can for them so they can keep providing the services essential to this community. We definitely loved to be involved in, and support. It’s going to be really good fun. We’re going to have door prize giveaways and raffles," said Ladson.
Raffle prizes will include a cooler, boat with motor and a compact rifle.
This event will be a drive-thru on Nov. 6. You can buy tickets from now until Oct. 30.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.