Lee Co. High ‘Giving Tree’ donations increase during pandemic

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted donations at The Giving Tree Closet on Lee County High School’s Ninth-grade Campus, according to students and staff.
The school cut the ribbon for The Giving Tree Closet last year in December.
Organizers told us since then, the closet has been doing well and they get donations each week.
It’s run by teachers and special needs students.
Mercedes Armstrong is a sixteen-year-old student who helps run the closet.
“It’s going really good. We got new clothes in. We started hanging those up," said Armstrong. "I like to be in the closet because I like helping my community out.”
The clothes are given to students on campus who are in need.
The closet also hands out hygiene products.
The school still accepts clothing and new hygiene product donations.
You can get involved by dropping off clothes at the ninth-grade campus.
