Law enforcement searching for missing Alma man

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Bacon County is looking for a missing man.
According to the Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit, 47-year-old Tuck Taylor was last seen on Oct. 2 at about 7 p.m. at his residence in Alma.
Taylor is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Crime Suppression Unit at (912) 632-8751 or (912) 632-5161 or your local law enforcement.
