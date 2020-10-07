Jury trials to resume across the state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Jury trials, which have been suspended since March, are set to resume throughout the state of Georgia.
Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton will sign an order on Saturday, Oct. 10 that will allow jury trials to resume. The order will extend until Nov. 9.
“The blanket suspension of jury trials that has been in place since the March 14 Order is ended effective immediately,” the new order reads.
This new order gives the Chief Judge of each circuit the discretion to resume jury trials in a safe and effective manner.
“From the beginning of this emergency – and even earlier – we have been preparing for this day,” Chief Justice Melton said. “We have put into place rigorous safety protocols for grand jury proceedings and jury trials because we understand that the public must have confidence to come and serve on juries. It is paramount to all our judges that our citizens realize that their safety has been thoroughly considered.”
Based on the time it will take for trials to begin after the process to resume them begins combined with a slower speed of completing them due to safety precautions, statutory deadlines will remain suspended.
