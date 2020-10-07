Douglas doctor arrested after multi-agency search

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas doctor was arrested after a Tuesday search of his home and offices, according to the Douglas Police Department.
Dr. Steve Anderson was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with one count of possession of a scheduled III controlled substance. On Wednesday, Anderson was released on bond after appearing in front of a state magistrate judge.
Douglas police said Anderson was the center of the multi-agency search.
The search involved the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and the IRS.
Police said Anderson is an internal medicine physician.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing and Anderson could possibly face federal charges.
