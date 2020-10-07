Albany convenience store shooting victim out of hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An Albany commissioner is responding after a shooting took place in his ward.
On Tuesday, an unknown customer shot Terrance Wilkes several times inside A & S Foods on Mobile Avenue, according to Albany police.
We learned Wednesday evening that Wilkes is now out of the hospital.
Police are still on the hunt for the shooter.
The incident touched the heart of one city leader.
"Our prayers and thoughts will be with the young man that was shot, and we hope for a speedy recovery,” said Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard.
Commissioner Howard said the city leases the building. He said his concern now is people walking in the area.
"You have to be concerned now is that when individuals walking into those stores and not knowing all of the details,” he added.
We did speak to people in the area. They didn’t want to go on camera however one man told me he walks to the store every day and it doesn’t concern him to do so.
He said it’s because he minds his business and stays out of trouble.
Howard, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley, the Gang Task Force, and others walked the area, talked to people, and tried to give them reassurance that their eyes and ears are in the community.
"Just give them some type of reassurance that Albany is a safe place and East Albany is a safe place and, of course, Ward 1 is a safe place but we just have to tell individuals to put the guns down and come to some type of agreement,” said Howard.
Albany Police told us there are no new details in the case.
