Wetter weather likely later this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with mild upper 70s low 80s and a few passing showers across SGA Tuesday. Isolated showers early evening otherwise patchy fog and upper 60s overnight. Wednesday look for more sunshine and warmer mid 80s. Although rain chances are slim spotty showers are possible.
Late week tropical moisture increases which brings scattered showers and thunderstorms back Thursday and Friday. Into the weekend, showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday as Hurricane Delta moves inland across Louisiana.
Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified to a major category 4 hurricane in the western Caribbean Tuesday. Tonight the storm is taking aim at the northeast coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Projected landfall Friday along the Louisiana coast. Impacts across SGA minimal although rain and thunderstorms are likely but the heaviest activity remains west.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.