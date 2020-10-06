VSU’s Mental Wellness Day helps students disconnect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University provided students with a much needed ‘Mental Wellness Day’ on campus. According to reports, mental health issues have been on the rise during the pandemic.
“I think our students have struggled overwhelmingly with loneliness and isolation this year. There’s been so many changes," said Heidi O’Connor, assistant director at the counseling center.
Every year the university does a mental wellness day for students to come out and disconnect, but this year it’s especially important. The pandemic has taken a toll on a lot of people’s mental health.
“I tell all my students, get out of your rooms. But they’ve been cooped up, they’ve had to go through so much, they’ve lost a lot through all of this too. It just reminds them again, take great care of themselves and connect with fellow Blazer,” said O’Connor.
As the semester progresses, students are finding out more about counseling services at the university. They are starting to see an increase in students reaching out .
Makhayla Robinson and Tyra Barnes are Freshmen at VSU. They took part in Tuesday’s Wellness day.
“I think mental health is really important right now especially during the pandemic, because a lot of people their spirits are down,” said Robinson.
“I personally think having a good mental health during this pandemic can help us with our school work,” said Barnes.
Barnes and Robinson tell me they’re glad they can step away from class for a minute and feel safe outside.
O’Connor suggests anyone who is struggling with mental health to reach out.
She says talking about it helps, along with taking care of yourself, eating well, and exercising.
“I think everything kind of stems from that, your ability to be your best self in a relationship, academically. All these other places that we want to be successful and be happy, it’s hard to do that if we are not doing so well internally,” said O’Connor.
