Valdosta business armed robbery under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An early Tuesday morning armed robbery at a Valdosta business is under investigation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Around 8:30 a.m., VPD responded to CVS Pharmacy about an armed robbery.
An unknown African-American man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to VPD. The offender then ran away.
Police said there were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
