Thomasville sign ordinance proposal approved by planning and zoning commission

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The planning and zoning commission in Thomasville approved a proposed sign ordinance.
It’s been at a standstill since 2016.
Since July, the planning and zoning commission have had public meetings and workshops to get community input on the a new sign ordinance.
At Monday’s commission meeting, City Planner Kenny Thompson reviewed the proposed codes for many signs in the city limits.
The Thomasville Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to put it on hold in 2016 after working on updating the sign ordinance since 2014.
Thompson said the commission worked hard to finish the proposed ordinance, which was approved at their meeting Monday night.
“This is something the planning and zoning commission was very diligent in working through and reading through. Listening to the public community, and business owner comment and coming to what we really believe is a good ordinance that really captured and encapsulated a lot of the community concerns," said Thompson
Some of the proposed codes include lit signs and what could be included in the historic impact area.
Thompson said the ordinance is meant to not only contribute to safety, but also protecting the communities character.
The Thomasville City Council will now review the proposed sign ordinance.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.