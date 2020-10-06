Thomasville planners continue to work on master parks plan

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville continues to work on master plans for parks in the area.
City Planner, Kenny Thompson, said they have nine parks, and seven pocket parks. While he says that’s a healthy amount of parks for the city, they can still make improvements surrounding them.
Thompson said in 2015, the city began the initiative for master plans of each park, and so far, they’ve developed plans for McIntyre, Weston, and Paradise Park.
Thompson said they’ll also work on trails in the community, and how they can connect with each park.
“What we have been looking at is actually the access to the parks from our neighborhoods and then kind of the park amenities within them. If we are talking about pedestrian connectivity, sidewalks, or you may hear the word ‘trail’...we mean that as access,” said Thompson.
Thompson said they will develop a master plan for other parks in the future.
