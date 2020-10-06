Halcyon Home brings awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An organization in Thomasville is raising awareness this month.
October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Halcyon Home for Battered Women is hosting a few events, including a virtual candlelight vigil and “Purple Thursday.”
Executive Director Deborah Murray said Purple Thursday is a national event to try and paint the town purple by wearing a purple shirt.
She said even through COVID-19, they’re still working to bring domestic violence to the forefront.
“Silence about it makes it worse. So, we’re trying to encourage people to not be silent, try and help those that are suffering from it get out of their situation, get into a shelter and get some peace and healing in moving forward," said Murray.
At the vigil, the organization will honor those who died last year in the state of Georgia because of domestic violence.
They will also have a clothes-line project and peace quilt showing client designs in their thrift store.
The vigil is on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. and Purple Thursday is on Oct. 22. You can post a picture with #Purplethursday.
